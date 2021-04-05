Breaking News : 53 DUI arrests, 2 fatal crash on Utah roads over Easter weekend

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

CRASHES: Troopers responded to 130 crashes.

53 of those drivers were arrested for DUIs. “We can’t say it enough, if you drink, don’t drive.”

Utah Highway Patrol troopers stayed busy over the Easter weekend as they responded to 130 crashes, 625 public assist calls and stopped over 2,770 vehicles. UHP released numbers Monday. Here's the data:Vehicle Stops – 2,774Crashes – 130Reckless – 60Public Assists – 625DUI – 53Fatal Crashes – 2

