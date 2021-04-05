Breaking News : 20 years later, ‘Dreamers’ still await immigration reform from Congress

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“I was brought to the United States when I was 9 months old. Most of us Dreamers have gotten, came to the United States as children, not even knowing, and this is all we know.”

Many people who emigrate to this country do so dreaming of a better life. Then, there are the Dreamers, the children who came to the U.S. without legal permission and who remain undocumented. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.