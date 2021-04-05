Breaking News : 1-year-old found sleeping alone in Edmond park, man arrested

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The child was found in Shannon Miller Park unharmed but the child’s mother and the man that abandoned the baby were under the influence of Xanax when speaking with police.

A one-year-old was found alone in a car seat in Shannon Miller Park around 10:30 p. m. on March 29th by a passerby according to Edmond Police. The woman said she lived near the park and told officers that she saw a man walking through the park behaving erratically and carrying a large object that sh… Read More

