Breaking News : 1 teen dead, 2 others critically injured in Virginia Beach shooting; suspects arrested

Virginia Beach police have charged 20-year-old Davoll Deshamp James Jr. with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Two suspects are in custody after a Saturday night shooting in Virginia Beach killed one teenager and left two others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Read More

