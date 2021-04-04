Breaking News : 1 in custody, another on the loose after Okmulgee armed robbery

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Witnesses told police a man entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money and marijuana. As he was leaving, the victim pulled out a gun and fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an armed robbery at an Okmulgee marijuana dispensary Saturday morning. Around 11:30 a. m. , police responded to the Evermore Marijuana Dispensary at 8th and Delaware. Witnesses told police a man entered the store brandishing a handgun and d… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.