Breaking News : ⚠️MISSING: Please share! Rodney Davis, 60 years old, last seen in November. Davis is described as standing approximately 5’9” …

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

⚠️MISSING: Please share!

Rodney Davis, 60 years old, last seen in November.

Davis is described as standing approximately 5’9” and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

