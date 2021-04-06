U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

BREAKING: Buhari’s official driver dies

The official driver of President Muhammadu Buhari, Master Warrant Officer Saidu Afaka, has died.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Mr Afaka died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.



————————————————-

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.