allen texas 6 dead 

By | April 6, 2021
ALLEN, Texas (KXAS) — A Texas family of six was found dead after two teenage brothers reportedly carried out a murder-suicide pact.

Allen police discovered the bodies while performing a welfare check at a home around 1 o’clock Monday morning. The names and ages of the victims have not been confirmed, but police said they included a grandparent, two parents, a sister, and the two teenage boys.

Allen police Sgt. Jon Felty said it appeared two teenage sons agreed to die by suicide and kill their family members.  Police believe the killings may have happened over the weekend.

