Alexis Robinson Death – Obituary : Senior Volleyball Player Alexis Robinson has Died.
Baton Rouge Family Fun 6h · “Scotlandville High is mourning the death senior volleyball player Alexis Robinson, who was killed Monday following a weekend auto accident. A balloon release and prayer service to celebrate Robinson’s life is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Scotlandville football stadium.”
Source: (3) Baton Rouge Family Fun – Posts | Facebook
Scotlandville Magnet High School
It is with broken hearts that we make this post. Please keep Alexis Robinson’s family in your prayers during this time of bereavement and after. Your Hornet family is with you!
Natasha Milton
My prayers goes out to the family so sorry for their loss beautiful baby
Rhonda Young
My beautiful Friend… my heart goes out to you. I am so sorry for your loss and I will continue to pray for you and your family.
Catherine McDavid
I am so very sorry. Praying for her family and all who love her. So very tragic.
Janice Rounds Shepard
Prayers for the family
Valerie Carter Jenkins
My condolences to the family, Scotlandville Coaches, staff, students and friends, praying for peace of hearts.
Toni Jackson
My condolences to the family and Scotland ville family.
Sandra Pate-Poole
Praying for the family
Prince Griffin
My condolences to the family, students, staff, friends and faculties.