Alexis Robinson Death – Obituary  : Senior Volleyball Player Alexis Robinson has Died.

Senior Volleyball Player Alexis Robinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on April 6. 2021.

Baton Rouge Family Fun 6h · “Scotlandville High is mourning the death senior volleyball player Alexis Robinson, who was killed Monday following a weekend auto accident. A balloon release and prayer service to celebrate Robinson’s life is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Scotlandville football stadium.”

Source: (3) Baton Rouge Family Fun – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Scotlandville Magnet High School

It is with broken hearts that we make this post. Please keep Alexis Robinson’s family in your prayers during this time of bereavement and after. Your Hornet family is with you!

Natasha Milton

My prayers goes out to the family so sorry for their loss beautiful baby

Rhonda Young

My beautiful Friend… my heart goes out to you. I am so sorry for your loss and I will continue to pray for you and your family.

Catherine McDavid

I am so very sorry. Praying for her family and all who love her. So very tragic.

Janice Rounds Shepard

Prayers for the family

Valerie Carter Jenkins

My condolences to the family, Scotlandville Coaches, staff, students and friends, praying for peace of hearts.

Toni Jackson

My condolences to the family and Scotland ville family.

Sandra Pate-Poole

Praying for the family

Prince Griffin

My condolences to the family, students, staff, friends and faculties.