Shooting Today : Officials: Sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal shooting

A sheriff's deputy fatally shot someone early Tuesday in Clearwater, authorities said. Authorities say a sheriff's deputy fatally shot someone early Tuesday in Clearwater.

Shooting Today : Teen killed in shooting on Indy’s near east side as violent Labor Day continues

UPDATE: Police have released a description and video of the suspect in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old. IMPD says the victim was playing curb ball with his younger brother when he was shot and killed. A teenager killed on Labor day marked the third deadly shooting in Indianapolis in a 90-minute span.

Shooting Today : Caroline Elliott with a closer look and update on the shooting at Enigma Club & Lounge early Tuesday.

Caroline Elliott with a closer look and update on the shooting at Enigma Club & Lounge early Tuesday.

Shooting Today : Surveillance video in Alvin Motley, Jr. killing could be released

***UPDATE*** The judge has blocked prosecutors from releasing surveillance video that shows Alvin Motley Jr.'s shooting death. A Shelby County judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday morning to determine if video surveillance in the deadly shooting of Alvin Motley, Jr. will be released.

Shooting Today : MSP: Tour bus driver shot by passing motorist on Tuesday in Anne Arundel County

The victim was driving a passenger tour bus that was transporting ten passengers. Maryland State Police remains on the scene of a shooting that injured a bus driver in Anne Arundel County early Tuesday morning.

Shooting Today : Man injured in early morning shooting

JUST IN: The victim says he was outside when multiple people started shooting at him. A man is in stable condition after being shot early Tuesday morning in Danville. Danville Police responded around 1:44 a. m. to the 1000 block of Giddings for a report of shots fired. A 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound

Shooting Today : Gunman in Florida ‘rampage’ that killed 4, including infant, denied bail

An 11-year-old girl who survived the shooting was critically wounded. A Florida man fatally shot four people Saturday night before turning himself in to authorities after getting injured during a shootout with them, investigators said.

Shooting Today : Photos from KWCH 12 Eyewitness News’s post

Here's a closer look at Enigma Night Club after a mass shooting occurred there early Tuesday morning. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shooting. @WichitaPolice are still looking for a suspect. More about the shooting here: https://bit.ly/3ht6OoD

Shooting Today : North Little Rock police investigating double shooting

NLRPD: Authorities are investigating after police say officers found two people shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex. Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in North Little Rock on Monday night.

Shooting Today : Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

It all started with a fight at the club, police said. Police said the suspect got into a fight and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club.

Shooting Today : Daughter’s final words to dying mum after US ‘road rage’ shooting incident

Tania Turcios was studying when she heard gunfire outside her home and raced outside to an unimaginably heartbreaking scene.

Shooting Today : ‘Not only was this a physical attack, this was a mental attack’; Law enforcement leaders discuss students’ return to Mount Tabor…

Students are returning to Mount Tabor for their first day of class since last Wednesday's deadly school shooting. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students will return to school 6 days after a school shooting left one of their classmates dead. William Miller Jr Mount Tabor High School has been closed since W…

Shooting Today : MFD: 2 shot overnight at Raleigh apartments

Memphis Fire officials confirmed two people were rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex. Two people were shot overnight at a Memphis apartment complex.

Shooting Today : Police investigate 3 shootings just hours apart in Nashville

Metro police say they are investigating after three shootings happened within a matter of two hours across Nashville. Two of them left people critically injured. Metro police say they are investigating after three shootings happened within a matter of two hours across Nashville.